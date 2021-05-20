The one reason why James Corden has admitted he has to bring back Gavin and Stacey We're keeping our fingers crossed…

James Corden has revealed the reason he would "love" to bring back iconic BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey for a new series.

The actor, who reprised his role as the beloved Smithy in the 2019 Christmas special, was chatting to Alison Hammond on Thursday's This Morning when he explained whether fans would ever see the show make a comeback.

"I hope so much that we get to do one as I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it," he said. James was, of course, referring to the festive episode's jaw-dropping cliffhanger which saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) propose to Smithy right before the credits rolled.

On whether Smithy would have said yes, he admitted: "I honestly don't know the answer, I have no idea. I'm as excited to find out as you are. I don't know!"

He continued: "Really, it's just about finding the time to do it, and finding out if it's good enough. Nobody wants an episode that doesn't deliver. We've got to let the tanks fill up again."

The actor appeared on Thursday's This Morning

James and Ruth penned the three series of Gavin and Stacey together as well as the 2019 special. But it's not just James who thinks it could come back in the future. Rob Brydon, who played Uncle Bryn throughout the show's run, also thinks the show will be back on screens.

The actor and comedian was chatting to fellow Gavin and Stacey star Sheridan Smith on his podcast last month when he suggested that it would return for another one-off special rather than a series. "Well, I think they might do one more special. Because they left it hanging, didn’t they, with the proposal?" he said.

Sheridan, who played Smithy's younger sister Rudy, responded: "They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special. Now everyone’s asking for more, aren’t they? What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job... They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour."

