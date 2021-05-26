David Schwimmer shares surprising rule the cast had on set of Friends The cast are reuniting this week

The Friends reunion is almost here and fans can hardly contain their excitement. The one-off special, airing on HBO and Sky on Thursday this week, will see the full cast back together to reminisce about their time filming the iconic sitcom.

And it seems that the stars of the show are also spilling some secrets from behind-the-scenes. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing throughout Friends' ten-year run, and David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, both admitted in an interview to promote the reunion that the cast had a strict "no hook-up rule" while filming.

"There was a rule that we had, it was really important to the six of us, that we kept a friendship; that we were friends," Matthew told Access, explaining further that they didn't want to do anything that would add "strangeness" to the dynamic.

He added: "So we kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends," he added. "And we are really good friends to this day. And we kept that going, and I think that was very important."

David added further: "We didn't want to jeopardise any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established. It was kind of an unspoken [rule]."

The Friends reunion airs this week on HBO and Sky

Meanwhile, the trio of actresses, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Monica Geller, Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay respectively, also shared their memories ahead of the reunion.

Speaking about celebrity cameos, Jennifer even paid a sweet tribute to her ex, Brad Pitt, who appeared on the show during season eight. The star, who was married to Brad for five years, told Access Hollywood: "Mr Pitt was wonderful. [He was] fantastic!" with both Courteney and Lisa agreeing.

Brad, 57, famously appeared in Friends in season eight, starring as Ross's friend Will, who had been holding a grudge against Rachel (played by his then-wife Jennifer) since the end of high school.

