Garden Rescue is a favourite for daytime TV watchers, so fans were overjoyed when the BBC programme returned for new episodes. In addition to brand new projects for Charlie Dimmock to get stuck into, series five has also brought along a new face.

Lee Burkhill is appearing on Garden Rescue this week and was also announced as one of the new presenters who will appearing on the show for series seven airing next year. Lee, along with Flo Headlam and Chris Hull, will be replacing Harry and David Rich and Arit Anderson after their departure from the show.

But this week sees Lee start his Garden Rescue journey a little earlier than the others – meet the expert here…

Lee Burkhill's bio

Lee Burkhill is a garden designer and horticulture expert from Lancashire. The 38-year-old has enjoyed huge success thanks for his green-fingers and also works as a YouTuber, presenter and blogger and has since earned himself the moniker 'Garden Ninja' so he's clearly a pro at what he does!

According to Celeb Pie, Lee is married but prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight. You can find Lee on Instagram to see his incredible garden creations here @garden_ninja_lee.

Lee with Garden Rescue co-star Chalie Dimmock

Lee Burkhill's career

Before embarking on a career in horticulture, Lee started his career working in IT for over ten years. He soon discovered that working outdoors was his calling, so he quit his full-time job to concentrate on his gardening career.

It's clear that Lee is talented at what he does and he's been the recipient of plenty of prestigious awards in recent years. In 2016, his gardening blog won him an award at the RHS & BBC Feel Good Gardens. Two years later, he was also awarded the Chelsea Flower Show Director Generals Trade Standard Award. Bravo Lee!

Lee Burkhill on Garden Rescue

Lee is clearly thrilled to be joining the likes of Charlie, Flo and Chris on Garden Rescue. He told the BBC: "It's really exciting to be joining the Garden Rescue team and to have the opportunity to inspire the public with fantastic designs and gardening tips."

