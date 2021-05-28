Kristen Bell brings back iconic line as Gossip Girl trailer drops - all the details

Kristen Bell is back as the voice of Gossip Girl - and so is her iconic sign off, xoxo.

HBO Max has dropped the first trailer for the reboot of the hit mid-2000s show following the lives of rich and privileged kids on New York's Upper East Side.

"You’ve gotten so comfortable, thinking you’re in control of your image," Kristen's voiceover begins, “your actions, the narrative."

"But you forgot one thing. I can see you, and before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see you too."

WATCH: HBO Max drops Gossip Girl trailer

The new series is set nine years after the original ended, and fans saw at the time Gossip Girl's blog shut down.

But in the almost-decade since, the rise of social media has changed the way we consume news - and gossip - and the series aims to reflect how it has also impacted our lives.

The 10 episodes will star Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith, as the new generation of Upper East Siders.

Meet your new rich and privilged Upper East Siders

The show is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will return as executive producers after successfully launching the original with Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

The diversity of the cast is something that has already received high praise from fans and the stars themselves.

Blake Lively (center) starred in the original

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Whitney explained that "representation is everything".

She said: "I want all the hers and the hes and the theys and the people of color from all over the world to be able to watch the show and think, 'That's a person who looks like me. I don't have to be the stereotypical idea of who I am.'"

Xoxo, Gossip Girl fans, see you 8 July on HBO Max.

