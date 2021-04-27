Piers Morgan's wife reveals huge secret she's keeping from her husband The journalist and former GMB star married in 2010

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden shared a huge secret she's been keeping from her husband – she's lost her wedding ring!

The journalist came clean after a fan spotted that she was without her wedding band in a photo shared on Instagram earlier this week.

In the snap, Celia is eating a hot dog during a day out in Brighton with her husband. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "When Mr Sizzles on Brighton Pier asks if 'you want the normal or the XXL?' there's only ever going to be one answer."

When one follower commented: "Wedding ring? Hot dog looks ace," Celia replied: "I can't actually find it. But don't tell him. Good spot…"

Celia previously opened up about her marriage while on Good Morning Britain in May 2018, revealing that she very much wears the trousers in their relationship.

Celia revealed she's lost her wedding ring after sharing this photo

When asked if she does, she said: "Uhh yes, I think so! I think women are always quietly in charge, I just think it's best to let the men think that they are."

Celia and Piers started dating in 2006, before getting married in 2010 in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire. Last year, Piers marked the couple's tenth wedding anniversary by sharing a stunning photo from the day, which showed the couple strolling through the grounds of their venue, St Mary's Church, to their reception.

Piers and Celia have been married almost 11 years

Piers captioned the post: "Ten years ago today. I made an honest woman of Celia. And her lawyers hoped it would never last! Happy anniversary to my considerably better half."

Piers' wedding to Celia marked his second, after divorcing from his ex-wife Marion Shalloe, who he has three sons with - while it was Celia's first marriage.

Piers and Celia announced that they were expecting a child a year after saying 'I do', and on 25 November 2011, they welcomed Elise, Celia's first child and Piers' fourth.

