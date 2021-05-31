Piers Morgan shares family photo for very special reason

Piers Morgan has shared a sweet snap of himself with his father Glynne and son Spencer to celebrate Glynne's 80th birthday! Posting the trio enjoying a drink in the garden, the former GMB presenter captioned the snap: "Three generations of trouble. Happy 80th Dad!"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Honestly he looks younger than both of you!" Another added: "Fabulous. Your father is a handsome man."

WATCH: Piers Morgan shows off vast garden at countryside home

Glynne is not Piers’s biological father; the TV presenter’s dad Vincent died when Piers was just 11 months old, and Glynne became his step-father when he married his mum, Gabrielle.

MORE: Piers Morgan's wife reveals huge secret she's keeping from her husband

Speaking about his biological father's death at the 2019 Irish Post Awards, he said: "My father was Eamonn Vincent O'Meara and he died when I was just one. He came form Galway and he had a sister who moved to Offaly, and a lot of cousins in Dublin. So I feel very Irish."

The Morgans had a great day out celebrating Glynne's birthday

Piers shared another snap of himself with his wife Celia, and another with his younger brother Rupert and Spencer, which showed the three of them enjoying cigars. He captioned it: "Fellas." Spencer commented on the post, writing: "The sesh."

Piers has recently opened up about potentially returning to Good Morning Britain after quitting earlier in the year. He told The Sun: "As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues. It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast."

Piers also shared a snap with Celia

He added that he regretted walking off set on the show, saying: "I shouldn't have walked off, though, I do regret that. You can't be the great crusader of free speech and then walk off when someone says something you don't like."

