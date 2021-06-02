Anne Boleyn: how old was she when she died? Anne was found guilty of high treason, adultery and incest

Anne Boleyn's life and death is currently being explored in the Channel 5 drama Anne Boleyn, but what really happened regarding the death of Henry VIII's second wife, and how old was she when she died?

After suffering several miscarriages, two stillborn children and one surviving daughter, Elizabeth, Anne was rejected by Henry, who claimed to have been seduced into the marriage by "sortilge", AKA deception.

Anne was eventually arrested and charged with adultery, incest and high treason alongside her brother, George Boleyn, Flemish musician Mark Smeaton, Sir Henry Norris, Sir Francis Weston, Sir William Brereton, Sir Thomas Wyatt and Sir Richard Page.

Five of the men, Boleyn, Weston, Brereton, Norris and Smeaton, were tried, with Smeaton being the only one to plead guilty. All were found guilty and executed for treason and adultery. Anne was also found guilty on all charges, and was beheaded.

Although historians don't have an exact age for the Queen of England, who wed the King in 1533, it is though that she was born between 1500 to 1507, making her aged 28 to 35 at the time of her death.

Jodie Turner-Smith is currently playing the Queen

Jodie Turner-Smith is currently playing the Queen in a new Channel 5 series, and chatted about the role, saying: "I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history's most controversial queens to the screen. Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, [writer Eve Hedderwick Turner's] scripts immediately captured my imagination."

She told Glamour: "[During filming] my daughter was only six months old and I was still nursing her. So to have the experience of working with people that have so much compassion for where I was in my journey as a mother, as we were telling the story about a mother, I feel there was just so much more compassion in the storytelling."

