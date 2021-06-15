Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge delight fans with new series update The family are coming back for a new season

Fans of Escape to the Chateau are in for a treat because Dick and Angel Strawbridge have announced a major update on the new series.

The husband and wife, who have been documenting their Chateau life on the programme since 2015, recently revealed on social media that the new episodes of Make Do and Mend are coming to Channel 4 this month.

The couple posted a lovely family photo on their Instagram, along with the caption: "The Strawbridges are back…

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau stars open up about family life

"The wait is over for our UK fans, a brand-new series of Escape To The Chateau: Make Do And Mend has finally arrived and we're so excited to see Dick and Angel tackle some of the nation's DIY dilemmas and renovation projects as well as tackling some of their own with the help of Arthur and Dorothy. Don't forget to add the date to your diary… 9pm 24th June on @channel4."

Make Do and Mend is a spin-off of their original programme and sees Dick and Angel give their top tips on converting old spaces and items into fresh new versions.

The TV couple announced the news on Instagram

It's safe to say fans are thrilled with the news on the upcoming series and many took to the comments on their Instagram post to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Brilliant news… looking forward to watching." A second said: "Fantastic news! Can't wait to watch."

The couple, who moved to Château de la Motte-Husson in 2015, have been firm favourites on TV ever since beginning their French journey many years ago and clearly reap the benefits of their countryside-living - but it seems it wasn't all smooth-sailing for them in the early days.

Writing in The Times last year, Dick, 61, reflected on the difficulties they faced early on in their Escape journey: "The hardest part was that I had to go away so often for work to fund the renovations," he explained. "But Angela is a doer, one with Duracell batteries. Even now she'll be up at 4am before the kids wake up to send emails."

