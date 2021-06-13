Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reflect on 'hardest part' of their move The couple escaped to their Chateau in 2015

We love one of TV's favourite couples, Dick and Angel Strawbridge, on reruns of their brilliant show Escape to the Chateau, on Channel 4. Together, the two provide plenty of inspiration and heartwarming stories from their gorgeous French abode.

The couple, who moved to Château de la Motte-Husson in 2015, have clearly reaped the benefits of their new life, but it seems it wasn't all smooth-sailing for them in the early days.

Writing in The Times in 2020, Dick, 61, reflected on the difficulties they faced early on in their Escape journey as the former Celebrity Masterchef contestant found himself working abroad regularly.

"The hardest part was that I had to go away so often for work to fund the renovations," he explained. "But Angela is a doer, one with Duracell batteries. Even now she'll be up at 4am before the kids wake up to send emails."

Angel, 42, added: "I'm a real ambassador for surprising yourself at your capabilities, because in certain situations you've just got to do it. You can't be too scared, not in front of the children, because you don't want to instill the worry in them."

Dick and Angel with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy

It seems that despite the setbacks they faced just after moving in, the pair focused on their future and it was the motivation behind their move kept them going.

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot earlier this month, Dick and Angel revealed the real reasons behind their drastic change of living.

"There are certain things in our life that we don't doubt and any problems we know we can fix. We've both got that mindset," he told HELLO!. "I was the wrong side of 50 but it didn't matter as you only live once. Imagine not having the life we have now because I was scared?"

Angel added further: "We saw it as an adventure and why not? We wanted to create a new life for ourselves and our families."

