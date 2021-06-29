Caroline Flack’s friend and makeup artist shares heartfelt Instagram post about Love Island 

Caroline Flack’s friend and makeup artist Gemma Wheatcroft shared a series of photos of the late TV presenter following the return of Love Island 2021. The series of snaps showed the pair enjoying their time together behind the scenes of the hit show, while sharing several of Caroline’s incredible villa looks. She captioned the post: “We had the Best Times... My Sunshine Girl.”

MORE: Strictly viewers in tears over emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

Gemma’s followers were quick to reach out, with one writing: “I didn’t know her personally (although I did meet her twice) but I loved watching her, loved her style, her hair, her look. I know she was more than that! She is missed,” while both the show’s current presenter Laura Whitmore and Joel Dommett both posted heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's touching tribute to Caroline Flack

Caroline, who was perhaps best known for presenting the popular ITV2 show, very sadly died by suicide in by suicide in February 2020. At the time, Laura spoke about her friend on Five Live's radio show, saying: "She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle.

Gemma shared several snaps of herself with Caroline

“She also had many struggles, I am not going to pretend she was perfect. She lived every mistake publicly under scrutiny. Caroline loved to love, that’s all she wanted, which is why the show Love Island was important to her.”

MORE: Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton shares heartbreaking tribute

MORE: Caroline Flack's mum shares touching details about private funeral

She continued: "You don’t have to tear down someone to feel good about yourself. So, to listeners, be kind: only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world. I have had messages and been harassed for doing my job and this is where the problem is. I want to use my platform to call people out. It's gone too far, your words affect people… Enough."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.