Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen sparks controversy with new post 

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen’s latest Instagram post has sparked some controversy among fans. Sharing snaps of enjoying a roast dinner in what looked to be a sponsorship deal with Morrisons, the shepherdess wrote: “At Ravenseat, sitting down as a family for a meal at the end of the day is a very important part of who we are. Today we have gathered together for a delicious British leg of Lamb from Morrisons.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen opens up about sweet moment she met husband Clive

"Morrisons is a huge supporter of British farmers and only stocks 100% British meat. The lamb, which is a whole leg from their Market Street Butchers Counter, was seasoned with garlic and rosemary, served with creamy dauphinoise potatoes, roasted parsnips, peas, carrots and luscious red wine gravy. As you can see it went down a treat!”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Clarkson's Farm trailer

While some fans praised the delicious dinner and shared their own Sunday dinner plans, others were unhappy that Amanda had opted for supermarket-bought food. One person wrote: “Why would you promote a supermarket?? Thanks to them, local butchers and veg shops have been a dying breed. They have ruined local shops. They also screw the farmer down to the last penny.”

Amanda shared snaps of the big family dinner

Another added: “We buy your lamb or if not available the local lamb from McIntyre Butchers delivered to us in Sussex. I wonder why you feel the need to buy from Morrison’s?” A third person added: “I love following Amanda and the family but really hope they don't turn into advertising posts for large supermarket chains.”

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: see inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: meet Clive and Amanda Owen's family

However, others were quick to defend the star, with one writing: “So many ridiculous comments on here, unbelievable.” Another added: “Let's face it if anyone was offered a contract to advertise lamb for a supermarket you would have your family sitting around the dinner table for Sunday lunch even if it was Wednesday after school, before the ink had dried on the contract. Amanda is a shrewd businesswoman looking to the future.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.