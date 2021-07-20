BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin forced to address on-air blunder Louise and Dan had to quickly find another clock

BBC Breakfast viewers who tuned in on Tuesday morning were in for a shock, as the show's clock, which usually appears on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, was missing.

After fans noticed and headed to Twitter to express their concern, presenter Louise Minchin was forced to address the situation and reassured fans by writing: "Good morning we have no clock on #BBCBreakfast but promise we will keep telling you the time!! Currently 6.44."

WATCH: Louise and Dan joke about the missing clock

"Where's the clock this morning? My life runs by the little red clock," one had tweeted, prompting Louise's co-presenter Dan Walker to respond: "You're not alone. We all need the clock."

An even a fellow BBC presenter rushed to the pair's aid, with Zoe Ball reaching out to offer them one of hers.

Louise and Dan joked about the missing clock on Twitter

"Can spare you any of these @mrdanwalker and @louiseminchin I'll pop on my bike during Nina Simone and nip one over..... @BBCBreakfast," the mother-of two wrote.

Thankfully, less than one hour later, the duo happily posed for a picture with a round clock, that was propped onto their red sofa. "Clock news!" Louise wrote alongside the picture, which also showed herself and Dan on each side smiling for the camera.

Louise and Dan have a great relationship, but earlier this month, the 52-year-old was less than impressed with Dan as he appeared to be falling asleep during their show following a late night watching England lose against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The duo were soon giving a replacement

During the episode, Dan said: "We are trying our best to put a smile on your face for our England fans this morning," then yawned, as Louise said: "Did I just catch you yawning then?"

Laughing, he replied: "No, I'm just trying to scratch my arm and pinch myself a bit to keep myself awake."