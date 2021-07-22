Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears reacts to star's comments on social media The Toxic hitmaker has been speaking out since her conservatorship court case

Britney Spears has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks following her high-profile conservatorship court case.

MORE: Britney Spears has fans asking questions with revealing picture

The Toxic singer has been sharing several messages on social media with her fans after speaking out to give her side of the story in the recent hearing.

Recently, the mother-of-two wrote about her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a now-deleted post, where she didn't hold back on what she thought of her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Britney Spears films inside her stunning home

However, Jamie Lynn has shown her support for the award-winning star in her latest social media post by liking it.

READ: Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears shocks fans with surprising new announcement

WATCH: Britney Spears shares video with fans in wake of conservatorship denial

Britney had shared a photo of a series of dice spelling out the words 'One day at a time,' and wrote alongside it how she felt.

The 39-year-old wrote: "So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done!!!!!

Jamie Lynn Spears liked Britney Spears' latest post

"In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say … and I'm not even close!!!!

MORE: Britney Spears bares it all in photo that leaves fans confused

RELATED: Britney Spears reveals she felt 'embarrassed' by documentary of her life – 'I cried for two weeks'

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here!!"

Fans were quick to show their support to the star in the comments section, with one writing: "We are ready for you to speak up!" while another wrote: "Say what you need to say!" A third added: "Your voice is your power. We love you."

Britney and Jamie Lynn appear to have had a feud on social media

Britney has since deleted several posts where she spoke out about her sister. In one, she wrote: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes.

READ: Justin Timberlake breaks silence on Britney Spears's shocking conservatorship battle

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams."

Jamie appeared to respond to her sister's posts on social media, sharing a series of photos with a caption which read: "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit."

Jamie Lynn with daughter Maddie and her mom Lynne

Britney then shared a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, alongside the caption: "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today."

Both siblings have since edited their posts – but it didn't stop fans from reacting to them.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.