Derry Girls star cast in Graham Norton’s drama Holding - see first look snaps

ITV has shared two first look snaps of the upcoming drama Holding, an adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling novel. The snaps show Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill and Derry Girls’ actress Siobhán McSweeney while filming in Cork.

The four-part series, directed by Kathy Burke, follows a local police officer, Sergeant PJ Collins, a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. He is one of life’s outsiders, lovable, but lonely and a bit rubbish at his job.

The synopsis reads: “When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. Unearthing long buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.” Meanwhile, Siobhán plays Bríd Riordan, who was set to marry Tommy before his mysterious disappearance.

Speaking about being cast in the show, Siobhán said: “I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.” Brendan Fricker, who is set to play Lizzy Meany, added: “I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother! Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour, keep a sharp eye on her.”

Graham has previously opened up about the adaptation, saying: "I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen. I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!"

