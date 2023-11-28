Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale is extended and these 10 deals are too good to miss

As someone who literally shops all day as my 9 to 5, I can tell you that Nordstrom's clearance and sales events have some of the best deals around. At any given moment – even when it's not time for the famed Half-Yearly or Anniversary Sale – you can find thousands of discounts to choose from.
I keep an eye on the best Nordstrom deals year round, and it's pretty exciting that the Cyber Monday sale has been extended through November 28. That means you don't have much time, so I've done us all a huge favor and have taken notes on all the best deals across categories, from fashion and beauty to homewear.
And remember, Nordstrom is famous for it's customer service – you can have same-day pickup (in store or curbside) and almost anything can be shipped within the USA for free (yes, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, too!)
Keep scrolling for a list of my favorites – and if you don't agree with my picks, feel free to browse the entire sale. From my experience I guarantee you'll find at least one deal that tempts you...
How I chose the best Nordstrom deals
When I shop on the Nordstrom site, I filter for sale deals, and then for discounts of 50% off or above. When selecting my fave deals to share with HELLO! readers, I consider:
- Popularity: Based on the last few seasons, I know what HELLO! readers want to shop most. Also as you browse the Nordstrom site, you'll be able to see the number of people looking at a given item - if it's in the dozens, you'll want to act fast.
- Trusted brands: This isn't really an issue with Nordstrom, since pretty much every brand housed there is a great one. But if there's an item that I don't personally own or have tried, I'll look at verifed reveiws. If it has less than 4 out of 5 stars at the time my edit is published, it won't make my list.
- Great discounts: In my personal life, I tend to only shop discounts of 30-80% off, so that's usually the range in my edit - I want to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal. That said, some deals with lower discounts are too tempting to miss! If there's a deal for even 10% off on a brand like Chanel beauty or Diptyque, you have to take advantage while it lasts, because it's so rare.
- Availability and stock: There's nothing worse than trying to shop something only to find it's sold out, so I've looked for items that have lots of size, color, or model options in stock.
Why you should trust me
As a Washington State native, I grew up with Nordstrom as one of my dream department stores, with it's high-end style and awe-inducing department store layout. (For a little bit of Nordys history, the first-ever Nordstrom was located at 1st & Pike in Seattle, although it launched in 1901, a little bit before my time.)
After three years on the HELLO! Online shopping team and over a decade writing about fashion – celebrity and otherwise – I've come full circle as an expert in Nordstrom shopping and get to browse the virtual racks for a living. After years of experience as both a shopping editor and a Nordstrom customer, I have a pretty good eye not only for what's a great Nordys deal but also what our readers are looking to add to their wardrobes.
I'll be regularly combing through Nordstrom sale deals to find picks that are the most trustworthy brands with the best discounts, telling you about designer finds, beauty buys and homeware must-haves that will add that touch of chic to your space.
When does Nordstrom have sales?
Thankfully you can find great deals at Nordstrom year round, but there two big Nordstrom exclusive sales that major fans always keep an eye on:
- Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for the lowest clearance prices: During the Half-Yearly sale, you'll find even deeper discounts on items that are already on sale - it's like a supersized clearance sale. The next Half-Yearly sale starts December 26, 2023.
- Nordstrom Anniversary sale for discounts on new arrivals: The most famous is the Anniversary Sale, which offers discounts on brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women, men, children, and the home for a limited time. In 2023, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview started on July 17, and the full sale ran through August 7. Anniversary sale Early Deals, though, start beforehand so if you're serious about grabbing those Nordstrom bargains you'll want to sign up as a Nordy Club member. Nordy Club Icon card members, get early access to the sale, followed by Ambassador and Influencer card members.
Last but certainly not least of course the Black Friday sale, which runs through Cyber Monday and sometimes, if we're lucky, gets extended!