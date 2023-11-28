Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale is extended and these 10 deals are too good to miss

As someone who literally shops all day as my 9 to 5, I can tell you that Nordstrom's clearance and sales events have some of the best deals around. At any given moment – even when it's not time for the famed Half-Yearly or Anniversary Sale – you can find thousands of discounts to choose from.

I keep an eye on the best Nordstrom deals year round, and it's pretty exciting that the Cyber Monday sale has been extended through November 28. That means you don't have much time, so I've done us all a huge favor and have taken notes on all the best deals across categories, from fashion and beauty to homewear.

And remember, Nordstrom is famous for it's customer service – you can have same-day pickup (in store or curbside) and almost anything can be shipped within the USA for free (yes, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, too!)

Keep scrolling for a list of my favorites – and if you don't agree with my picks, feel free to browse the entire sale. From my experience I guarantee you'll find at least one deal that tempts you...

How I chose the best Nordstrom deals

When I shop on the Nordstrom site, I filter for sale deals, and then for discounts of 50% off or above. When selecting my fave deals to share with HELLO! readers, I consider:

Popularity: Based on the last few seasons, I know what HELLO! readers want to shop most. Also as you browse the Nordstrom site, you'll be able to see the number of people looking at a given item - if it's in the dozens, you'll want to act fast.

: This isn't really an issue with Nordstrom, since pretty much every brand housed there is a great one. But if there's an item that I don't personally own or have tried, I'll look at verifed reveiws. If it has less than 4 out of 5 stars at the time my edit is published, it won't make my list. Great discounts: In my personal life, I tend to only shop discounts of 30-80% off, so that's usually the range in my edit - I want to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal. That said, some deals with lower discounts are too tempting to miss! If there's a deal for even 10% off on a brand like Chanel beauty or Diptyque, you have to take advantage while it lasts, because it's so rare.

In my personal life, I tend to only shop discounts of 30-80% off, so that's usually the range in my edit - I want to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal. That said, some deals with lower discounts are too tempting to miss! If there's a deal for even 10% off on a brand like Chanel beauty or Diptyque, you have to take advantage while it lasts, because it's so rare. Availability and stock: There's nothing worse than trying to shop something only to find it's sold out, so I've looked for items that have lots of size, color, or model options in stock.

1/ 10 Open Edit Gathered Long Sleeve Minidress Best dress deal: My pick - sale priced from $22 The deal Original price: $55

Sale price: $22

Discount: 60%

You save: $28 Colors on sale: Green Ponderosa, Burgundy Fig and Black

Why I think it’s a good deal: This dress is the perfect layering piece, comes in three colors and costs as low as $22 on sale. At those prices you can stock up with more than one! From $22 (WAS $55) at Nordstrom 2/ 10 Tory Burch Perry Mini N/S Crossbody Tote Best purse deal: My pick - 51% off The deal Original price: $298

Sale price: $146.01

Discount: 51%

You save: $151.99 Colors on sale: Black, clamshell, light umber, new ivory

Why I think it’s a great deal: Tory Burch leather bags just feel so sophisticated - and to find one for under $150 with the choice of four colors is just too good a deal to miss.

$146.01 (WAS $298) at Nordstrom 3/ 10 St Moran Capri Natural Blue Sapphire Huggie Earrings Best jewelry deal: My pick - 70% off The deal Original price: $295

Sale price: $88.50

Discount: 70%

You save: $206.50 Why I think it’s a good deal: These trendy huggie-style st Moran earrings, can be worn with anything from an evening look to jeans, and they’re a budget-friendly quality piece. The earrings are 14-karat gold plated and the blue sapphire stone is natural, both details that give them an elevated feel.

$88.50 (WAS $295) at Nordstrom 4/ 10 TOM FORD Soleil Sheer Highlighting Duo Best makeup deal: My pick - 50% off The deal Original price: $90

Sale price: $45

Discount: 50%

You save: $45 Colors available: Reflects Gilt Why I think it’s a good deal: Well, it’s Tom Ford luxury beauty for a whopping 50% off! But if that’s not enough, there's a bonus: it goes toward a chic gift with purchase - a complementary TOM FORD leather lipstick case with your $300 TOM FORD beauty or fragrance spend. $45 (WAS $90) at Nordstrom 5/ 10 Marc Fisher LTD Rolly Knee High Boot Best boots deal: My pick - 50% off The deal Original price: $299

Sale price: $149.50

Discount: 50%

You save: $149.50 Colors on sale: Black, Dark Brown, Taupe

Why I think it's a good deal: Marc Fisher is a solid brand, with a good reputation for comfy footwear. Suede and leather boots are always a good investment and these ones aren’t just $150 off - they’re also a unique way to rock the cowboy boot trend as we step into 2024.

$149.50 (WAS $299) at Nordstrom 6/ 10 NORDSTROM 400 Thread Count Sheet Set Best bedding deal: My pick - 30% off The deal Original price: $109

Sale price: $76.30

Discount: 30% off

You save: $32.70

Colors on sale: Blue Citadel Why I think it’s a good deal: I’m always on the hunt for quality sheets at a great price, and Nordstrom’s 400-thread count set - the Queen set includes two standard pillowcases, a fitted sheet and flat sheet - check the boxes, in smooth sateen and made from 100% cotton. $76.30 (WAS $109) at Nordstrom 7/ 10 Kenneth Cole New York Memory 3/4 Length Puffer Jacket Best coat deal: My pick - 52% off The deal Original price: $275

Sale price: $129.99

Discount: 52%

You save: $146 Colors on sale: Black, Birch, Truffle (selling out)

Why I think it’s a good deal: For under $130, you can add this trending look to your wardrobe - keeping warm AND stylish on a budget is just plain smart.

$129.99 (WAS $275) at Nordstrom 8/ 10 HOUSE OF CB Alexis Sequin Satin Maxi Skirt Best party look deal: My pick - 73% off The deal Original price: $269

Sale price: $75

Discount: 72%

You save: $194 Colors on sale: Hot pink Why I think it’s a good deal: Party season looks that you may only wear occasionally are one of the best wardrobe staples to shop on sale at Nordstrom. This House of CB sequin maxi skirt is giving Little Mermaid AND Barbie vibes.

$75 (WAS $269) at Nordstrom 9/ 10 EYM NATURALS Single-Wick Standard Candle Best gift deal: My pick - 60% off The deal Original price: $58

Sale price: $23.20

Discount: 60% off

You save: $34.80 Scents on sale: Home (The Grounding One) with notes of chamomile, geranium and rose, is 60% off. Soul (The Uplifting One) and Create (The Joyful One) are 45% off; Rest (The Sleepy One) is 35% off. Why I think it’s a good deal: Natural fragrance brand Eym’s high-quality candles aren’t the most expensive on the market, but they are a bit of a splurge, so I recommend grabbing a deal on one when you can. Scented candles make the perfect present and being able to gift a more luxurious one without spending your entire gift budget is a win-win.

$23.20 (WAS $58) at Nordstrom 10/ 10 Free People Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater Best women's clothing deal: My pick - 34% off The deal Original price: $138

Sale price: $89.99

Discount: 34%

You save: $48.01 Colors on sale: Black, Ivory, Acid Lime, Cranberry Why I think it’s a good deal: Free People is one of the most searched-for brands at Nordstrom, and when you can grab a cozy winter wardrobe staple like this slouchy mock neck sweater and save a Cyber Monday you really shouldn’t wait!

$89.99 (WAS $138) at Nordstrom

Why you should trust me

As a Washington State native, I grew up with Nordstrom as one of my dream department stores, with it's high-end style and awe-inducing department store layout. (For a little bit of Nordys history, the first-ever Nordstrom was located at 1st & Pike in Seattle, although it launched in 1901, a little bit before my time.)

After three years on the HELLO! Online shopping team and over a decade writing about fashion – celebrity and otherwise – I've come full circle as an expert in Nordstrom shopping and get to browse the virtual racks for a living. After years of experience as both a shopping editor and a Nordstrom customer, I have a pretty good eye not only for what's a great Nordys deal but also what our readers are looking to add to their wardrobes.

I'll be regularly combing through Nordstrom sale deals to find picks that are the most trustworthy brands with the best discounts, telling you about designer finds, beauty buys and homeware must-haves that will add that touch of chic to your space.

When does Nordstrom have sales?



Thankfully you can find great deals at Nordstrom year round, but there two big Nordstrom exclusive sales that major fans always keep an eye on:

Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for the lowest clearance prices: During the Half-Yearly sale, you'll find even deeper discounts on items that are already on sale - it's like a supersized clearance sale. The next Half-Yearly sale starts December 26, 2023.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale for discounts on new arrivals: The most famous is the Anniversary Sale, which offers discounts on brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women, men, children, and the home for a limited time. In 2023, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview started on July 17, and the full sale ran through August 7. Anniversary sale Early Deals, though, start beforehand so if you're serious about grabbing those Nordstrom bargains you'll want to sign up as a Nordy Club member. Nordy Club Icon card members

Last but certainly not least of course the Black Friday sale, which runs through Cyber Monday and sometimes, if we're lucky, gets extended!