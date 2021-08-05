Netflix viewers share their thoughts on Paris Hilton's 'chaotic' new cooking show Cooking with Paris was released on 4 August

Netflix viewers have been sharing their thoughts on the streaming site's latest addition to its collection of culinary shows, Cooking with Paris, which sees Paris Hilton cook up a storm - quite literally - in her kitchen.

Each episode features a celebrity guest who the socialite and heiress has invited over for dinner, despite her lack of culinary experience. Guests for series one include longtime friend Kim Kardashian, singer Demi Lovato and comedian Nikki Glaser.

After the first series dropped on the streaming site on Wednesday, many viewers didn't waste any time getting stuck in and promptly shared their thoughts to Twitter. "So… Paris Hilton has a cooking show on Netflix. It is, of course, totally and completely ridiculous - and yet 100% worth your time," one viewer said.

Another found themselves bemused at some of the former Simple Life star's decisions in the kitchen. They wrote: "I started the Paris Hilton cooking show. She does not know what tongs are, which is fine, but she cooks in fingerless gloves, which gives me anxiety."

Someone else joked: "I feel really inspired by Paris Hilton's cooking show. Tonights dinner: Rainbow chicken with bubblegum," and a fourth viewer, upon watching the first episode, simply tweeted: "Paris Hilton's cooking show is so chaotic."

Kim Kardashian features in the first episode of the new Netflix show

Are you going to tune into the show? The official synopsis for it reads: "Paris Hilton can cook...kind of. And she's turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She's not a trained chef and she's not trying to be.

"With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread - and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen."

