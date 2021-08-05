Meet I am Victoria star Suranne Jones' family here The actress and her husband have a five year old son

Suranne Jones is set to wow audiences once again in I am Victoria, the first of three standalone domestic dramas from BAFTA-award-winning director Dominic Savage.

In the Channel 4 show, the actress, who is best known for her roles in British dramas Doctor Foster and Scott & Bailey, plays a woman who seems to have everything - a beautiful house, a beautiful family, a great job - but is deeply unhappy.

Fortunately, life doesn't imitate art and away from the cameras, the 42-year-old actress's home life couldn't be more blissful. Want to know more? Find out everything you need to know about Suranne Jones' family below...

WATCH: Suranne Jones fusses over her adorable pet pooches

Is Suranne Jones married?

Suranne has been married to former magazine editor and scriptwriter and Laurence Akers for six years. The couple met while both attending Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay's wedding back in 2013 and immediately hit it off.

Two years later, in 2015, they tied the knot themselves in a private ceremony at Islington Town Hall and have been the picture of romance ever since. According to some reports, Laurence, who is ten years old than Suranne, popped the question just six weeks after meeting. How sweet!

Suranne and her husband Laurence met at a wedding in 2013

Does Suranne Jones have children?

Suranne and Laurence welcomed the first child together - a son - in March 2016. As Suranne doesn't use social media regularly, no one knew the Gentleman Jack actress was expecting until she stepped on the National Television Awards red carpet with her gorgeous baby bump on full display!

Suranne recently adopted two adorable sausage dogs

As the couple prefer to keep their lives as private as possible, their now five-year-old son's name remains unknown. However, she made a rare comment on motherhood when she joined Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on the This Morning sofa in 2017. "I love being a mum. It is the best," she gushed.

During lockdown, Suranne and Laurence expanded their family again when they adopted two adorable dachshund puppies! The family currently live in Muswell Hill, London.

