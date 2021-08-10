All Creatures Great and Small season two first look is finally here We couldn't be more excited for the return of the Channel 5 series

Channel 5’s hit show All Creatures Great and Small is set to return for season two, and we’ve finally been treated to a first look at the upcoming series - as well as a synopsis on what to expect from the residents of the Yorkshire Dales.

It reads: “As series two opens, three months have passed since the events of series one. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must ultimately decide between duty and love.”

The upcoming six-part series, which will also include a Christmas special, concluded filming in Yorkshire in summer 2021 and is set to be released on Masterpiece PBS in the US. While we have yet to receive an airdate, we have our finger’s crossed for late 2021, early 2022 at the latest!

The first-look snaps also include the introduction of Miranda star Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, who took over the role after Dame Diana Riggs very sadly passed away in 2020. Speaking about recasting the role of the eccentric owner of Tricki Woo, the Executive Producer and CEO of Playground Sir Colin Collender said: "We were deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Diana Rigg who will always be a treasured member of the All Creatures family.

We can't wait to be back in the Yorkshire Dales!

"Mrs Pumphrey and her overly indulged Pekingese, Tricki Woo, are such iconic and cherished characters in Herriot’s world and we are delighted to welcome the wonderful Patricia Hodge who will join the company as Mrs Pumphrey for series two".

Patricia will play Mrs Pumphrey

The new photos also feature Nicholas Ralph and young country vet James Herriot, Samuel West as his mentor Siegfried Farnon, matriarch of Skeldale House Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley), Callum Woodhouse as Siegfried’s errant brother Tristan and independent local farmer’s daughter Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson. Bring on the new episodes!

