All Creatures Great and Small star stars first behind the scenes look of season two It’s coming home (to the Yorkshire Dales)!

Matthew Lewis, who stars as Hugh Hulton in the hit series All Creatures Great and Small, has shared a snap of himself with several members of the cast of season two - for a very good reason!

Posting from the pub, Matthew revealed that the castmates had taken a night off from their busy schedule to support England in the FA Cup. Sharing a snap of himself alongside Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse and Nicholas Ralph, he wrote: “All Creatures cast having a night out at the footy. Hugh v. Herriot. England v. Scotland. Come on England!”

Matthew, who is also well known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, is a huge football fan, and previously shared a throwback to the World Cup, writing: “Throwback to 2018 when we got wrecked watching England at 6 am in LA and then crashed a baby shower. The parents were cool with it because even out in California back then they knew what we know now… it’s coming home.”

Matthew plays Hugh Hulton in the show

He previously shared a photo of himself in costume to mark the beginning of filming, writing: “It’s been a long old off-season since the pandemic began. In the previous 27 years, I’ve been in this joke of a profession, I’ve been lucky enough not to be out of work for as long as I have this past year or so. But I’m now over my Covid, over my jet lag and ready to get back into Hulton’s patent leather loafers next week. See you all in Darrowby!”

Speaking about the new series, which is yet to have a release date, Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, said: "In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public. With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon."

