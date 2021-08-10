Gordon Ramsay has some exciting news - details The cooking expedition returns to our screens

Gordon Ramsay is back, foraging for food and facing treacherous conditions around the globe in pursuit of culinary excellence in the third season of Gordan Ramsay: Uncharted.

National Geographic's cooking expedition series will premiere in the UK on 15 September, and is airing globally in 172 countries, in 43 languages. Episodes will be available the next day on Disney+, along with seasons one and two, which are currently available to stream.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay brought to tears over 'ruined' recipe

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's mum is his harshest critic

The multi-Michelin-star chef, 54, buckles up for another thrilling adventure this season, exploring world cultures through food.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's fans in disbelief over mini-me son Oscar's appearance

READ: 8 parenting secrets Gordon and Tana Ramsay swear by - and some are strict!

Speaking about the launch, Gordon said: "During these unprecedented times, UNCHARTED provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home, and inspiration to try new flavours and cooking techniques from the food experts I meet along my journey.

"The world is a massive place, full of diversity and history, and we are just starting to dig into the boldest flavours the planet has to offer."

Gordan Ramsay: Uncharted season three has landed in the UK

This upcoming season, Gordon hits the road and feasts his way through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland and America's Smoky Mountains, going off the grid - and off recipe - to explore global cuisines and unique culinary customs.

He herds cattle on horseback with the help of a helicopter and hunts for venomous rattlesnakes in the backcountry of Texas. He also braves giant pounding waves for fresh barnacles that cling to the rocky Portuguese coastline and struggles to keep up with a team of lobster fisherwomen off the coast of Maine's choppy waters.

Gordon hits the road and feasts his way through Portugal, Croatia and many other places

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, the TV star partakes in culinary customs and learns about delicious delicacies and fresh flavours unique to each region.

Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets inspires him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture.

Each episode concludes with Gordon challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for the locals he met during his journey.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.