First look at Call the Midwife star in The Railway Children sequel Jenny Agutter is reprising her role from the iconic British film 50 years on

A first look image of the upcoming sequel to The Railway Children has been released to mark the end of production - and fans will be delighted to know that Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter is set to reprise her role.

The actress, who is best known to TV audiences for playing Sister Julienne in the BBC midwifery drama, is back playing Roberta 'Bobbie' Waterbury, more than 50 years on from the original film's release.

In the first look image from the new film, the actress can be seen alongside co-star Sheridan Smith bounding through the Yorkshire countryside with a brand new group of railway children. See it below!

WATCH: Jenny Agutter has been part of the Call the Midwife cast since the show's beginning

Studiocanal shared the photograph on Twitter, alongside the caption: "That's a wrap on The Railway Children Return! To celebrate – here's a first look image of @Sheridansmith1, Jenny Agutter and a new generation of railway children in the sequel to one of the most beloved British family films of all time."

It's believed that Cilla and Gavin and Stacey star Sheridan will be portraying Bobbie's daughter Annie in the new story, while young actor Austin Haynes will play her grandson, Thomas. The other children include Beau Gadsdon as Lily, Eden Hamilton as Pattie, Zac Cudby as Ted and KJ Aikens as Abe.

Jenny Agutter (on far right) with the cast of The Railway Children Return

Jenny, now 68, was just 16 years old when she was first cast as Bobbie in the BBC's 1968 series based on the classic E. Nesbit novel. She went onto star in the film version, aged 18 two years later in 1970.

The upcoming sequel has been described as "an enchanting adventure for a new generation bringing a contemporary sensibility to a classic story and combining British cast with stunning locations".

According to the official synopsis: "The Railway Children Return will take audiences on an exciting and heart-warming journey, in which a group of children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during World War 2, where they encounter a young soldier, who like them, is far away from home…"

The film is set to be released on 1 April 2022, so mark your diaries now!

