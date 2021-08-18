Ralf Little reveals major on set disaster involving an extra The actor is currently filming for Death in Paradise

Ralf Little has been on our TV screens for a number of years now, so it's no wonder he has a story or two up his sleeve from his time on sets.

The actor, who is currently in Guadeloupe filming for the new series of Death in Paradise, recently revealed a major on-set disaster involving an extra from his time on classic comedy, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

The 41-year-old was chatting to close friend and Two Pints co-star Will Mellor in a series of Instagram videos, when he told the story of the disastrous moment.

Ralf began by explaining how producers had told the cast and crew to not play darts on set where they were filming a pub scene. However, Ralf and a few others insisted on playing a game when suddenly it all went wrong.

"I've gone 'This one for the win'", Ralf began, gesturing his dart moves to Will, adding: "It's gone bang, hit the wire, spiralled - it defied the laws of physics, - it's hit the wire and gone about eight feet into the air, over the screen, still tumbling, comes down and goes 'Donk!'"

Ralf and Will have been friends for years

Will then interjected, laughing: "It stabbed an extra right in the head! It stuck right in his head" as Ralf continued: "The extra's like 'It's all right don't worry about it'. He was trying to be so polite because he probably didn't want to lose his job. He was one of the regular extras as well! That was the last time we had darts on set."

Plenty of Ralf's followers found the moment hysterical and flooded the comments with laughing-face emojis. One person said: "That's hilarious!" as a second said: "This was a great story and a joy to watch." A third wrote: "Thanks for the laugh, I needed that!"

