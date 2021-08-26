Will Kirk teases return to The Repair Shop after honeymoon break He posted a telling image on Instagram

It looks like The Repair Shop's fan favourite Will Kirk is back to work from his honeymoon! The skilful antique furniture restorer has been appearing in the show since 2017, but has recently taken a short break after getting married.

On Wednesday, Will posted a picture of a shiny tea caddy on Instagram. The 36-year-old captioned the post: "My favourite tea caddy. Looking forward to a cup of tea when I'm back in the barn in a few weeks" followed by the hot beverage emoji. One of Will's followers commented: "Very talented! Superb job."

Another fan said: "Absolutely stunning craftsmanship." The social media post heavily suggests that WiIll Kirk will be returning to the BBC programme soon. Will married his fiancée Polly Snowdon in August and the newlyweds had been on honeymoon in glamorous the Greek island of Mykonos.

Richard Talman from The Repair Shop is a master goldsmith and actually played an important role in the wedding by crafting the couple's precious wedding rings. As well as tea caddies, Will has been sharing incredible snaps of the couple's romantic honeymoon on Instagram. Will had previously not shared many images of Polly on his social media.

Will's Instagram post featured a tea caddy and a hint about his return to the show

Some fans were left confused when Will was spotted in photos not wearing his wedding ring, despite being on his honeymoon. One follower commented: "My husband chose not to wear a wedding ring as it interfered with his job of working with his hands. Thought Will may be doing the same."

The hit series, which is described as an "antidote to throwaway culture", is a heartwarming show where experts help members of the public by restoring their heirlooms and treasured antiques. On Tuesday, Will announced that he was taking part in another of the nation's most well-loved TV shows - series 16 of BBC's Celebrity Masterchef. He appeared in week three of the latest season, alongside Katie Price, Joe Swash and Melissa Johns, but was quickly eliminated thanks to his poultry being uncooked on two occasions.

