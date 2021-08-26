Bethenny Frankel opens up on rumors she may rejoin Real Housewives of New York Bethenney left the show in 2019

Bethenny Frankel has hit back at claims she is returning to Real Housewives of New York.

The former reality star had denied she will hold the apple again taking to social media on Wednesday to insist that the rumors are "desperate".

"The leak is desperate for attention. I haven't spoken to Bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don't discuss RHONY," she posted on Twitter, tagging Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

MORE: See inside Lisa Rinna's $4million LA home

Loading the player...

WATCH: RHONY: Bethenny Frankel leaves Ramona Singer stunned

The 50-year-old had previously deleted a post on Instagram, sharing with fans that she wanted to avoid overshadowing her earlier posts about the B Strong Initiative, a cause she is supporting to help those affected by the recent earthquake in Haiti.

"I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is false,"she later tweeted. "I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what's important & I don't want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention."

MORE: RHOBH's Brandi Glanville makes surprise revelation over relationship with LeAnn Rimes

The rumors were first shared on Instagram account DeuxMoi.

I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is 💯 false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 25, 2021

Bethenny took to Twitter to dispel the claims

Bethenny was a long-time member of the hit Bravo franchise, joining in season one.

She left and later returned in season seven, but quit for good in 2019.

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women," she said at the time.

Bethenny is mom to one daughter

Bethenny is mom to 11-year-old Bryn.

"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride," she continued.

"I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.