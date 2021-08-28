Amanda Owen reveals that she found lost tourist in her living room It sounds like it is easy to get lost around there!

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has revealed that anything can happen at her farm in Ravenseat, as she once encountered a lost tourist in her living room!

Chatting to Simon Armitage on The Poet Laureate has Gone to his Shed, Amanda explained: “Ravenseat has always been a place for travellers, always. As you go back in time, it’s always been a stop-off point, whether that was people going about their business on the pack horses with the coal from Tan Hill etc. etc.

“But it’s always been about people going through on foot and basically travelling between kern to kern - you know the stone men that stand on the horizon and guide people? Takes them right through Ravenseat, so every year we have people coming right through, passing by.”

She added that since the place was a tourist hot spot, that people often got lost, revealing that they once found a tourist sat in their living room! "We had a Japanese chap who had got completely lost and couldn’t read the sign,” she said. “He was actually sat in our living room one morning when we woke up. So yeah, I always think of Ravenseat as expect the unexpected!”

Amanda lives on the farm with her husband and their nine children

The TV presenter and farmer often shares updates from her busy life on the Owen family farm in Yorkshire, where she lives with her husband Clive and their nine children. They share Raven, 20, Reuben, 17, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four. The children all pitch in on the farm, where the family care for 1,000 sheep, 40 cows, six dogs and four ponies.

When asked by The Sun whether she would consider growing her brood to ten, 46-year-old Amanda teased that fans would have to "wait and see”. She said: "I think I'm too old to have a tenth child. I don't know, wait and see. There was never any family planning, so who knows? Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. People are quick to say to a mum-of-nine: 'You can't do this, you can't do that.'"

