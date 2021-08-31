All Creatures Great and Small season two trailer is finally here - and it looks wonderful We couldn’t be more excited!

In the opening moments of the All Creatures Great and Small trailer, James Herriot says: “It’s only been a couple of weeks since I’ve been away, and you forget how beautiful this place is.” Same James, same. After being away from our favourite town in the Yorkshire Dales for a year, we have finally been treated to the season two trailer, and it looks wonderful!

The trailer explores some more adventures from the country vet, and also introduces Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, the eccentric owner of Pekingese, Tricki Woo. In the trailer, she is offered a biscuit which she then feeds to her dog, saying: “I only eat a Fortnum myself but Tricki is a little less fussy.” Patricia has taken the role over from the late Dame Diana Rigg, who very sadly passed away in 2020.

The official synopsis reads: “As series two opens, three months have passed since the events of the first series. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must ultimately decide between duty and love.”

Patricia Hodge plays Mrs Pumphrey

The series will have six episodes as well as a Christmas special, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store! It will also see the return of the star-studded cast, including Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

