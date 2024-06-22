Repair Shop star Jay Blades breaks social media silence to share touching family tribute

Presenter and furniture restorer Jay Blades has taken to Instagram after some time away from social media following a difficult few weeks.

Honouring Windrush Day, the annual commemoration of the arrival of HMS Windrush and the contributions of the British-Carribean community to the UK's post-war economy, Jay penned a touching and personal message about his family's history.

"Happy Windrush Day. I’ve taken a pause from social media and I’ve decided to come back on this day. Today is a celebration of the Windrush Generation as my Grandmother and my Great Aunt took that journey from Barbados to England. I don’t know if they understood the impact that they would have, in helping to rebuild the nation after the Second World War," the 54-year-old wrote.

"I wanted to pay homage to all of the Windrush Generation, and say a very BIG thank you. The Windrush Generation holds a significant place in the history of the United Kingdom. Arriving from the Caribbean between 1948 and 1971, these individuals, including my grandmother, came to the UK to help rebuild the nation after World War II.

"Their contributions were instrumental in shaping modern British society, bringing cultural diversity, enriching the workforce, and influencing various facets of daily life. Despite facing challenges and discrimination, the resilience and determination of the Windrush Generation have left an indelible legacy."

Jay continued: "They not only contributed to the economic growth of the UK but also brought vibrant cultural influences that have become integral to British identity. The courage and perseverance of my Grandmother and her peers are a testament to their enduring spirit and significant impact on the nation’s fabric and also to me. From the Bottom Of My Heart, I Just Want To Say Thank You [sic]."

The touching message was also accompanied by a praying emoji and different coloured hearts.

It has been a challenging few weeks for Jay since he took time away from The Repair Shop to process his divorce from fitness instructor Lisa-Marie. She announced the news via Instagram, writing: "I don't know how to say this because it's still really raw.

"I probably should be really angry but I'm just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don't think I've ever cried so much," she continued.

"I will admit I'm crying as I type this as I can't believe this is even real. I hope you don't mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I'm currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don't know what else to say. All my love, A very broken Lisa-Marie."

The couple wed in 2022 in a ceremony in Barbados that Jay described as "perfect". HELLO! exclusively covered the wedding.

Just days before the divorce announcement, Jay's uncle was also murdered, and he addressed fans in a video, saying: "This is kind of like a public service announcement. I've just been to my uncle's funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago. A really nice guy, it shouldn't have happened to him but it really affected me and I feel a little bit messed up.

"So I'm coming off social media for a bit. I'm going to go and get some therapy and just chill out because when things happen, sometimes you really need to take stock and just relax," he explained.