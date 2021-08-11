Fox drops 9-1-1 season five teaser as Angela Bassett and Oliver Stark continue filming Season five is coming!

Fox has dropped a brand new teaser for 9-1-1 season five but fans only have one thing on their mind - will Buck and Eddie become endgame?

The show will return on 20 September 2021 and network Fox took to social media on Wednesday to share a short video focusing on the blackout that will engulf the city of Los Angeles in the opening episode.

Although none of the cast appear in the clip, it hints at a major catastrophe hitting the city. Because after an earthquake, a tsunami and a landslide, what's a little electrical blackout?

WATCH: 9-1-1 season five teaser

But as fans took to the comments to share their excitement, one thing was on everyone's mind - Buck and Eddie.

The two characters have become a focal point of the show for fans, leading many to hope that the pair may fall in love.

"Buddie s5 love confession???" commented one fan, using their shipper name, as another shared: "BUDDIE ENDGAME."

"Omg my show is back in 40 days yesssss," wrote a third.

Buck and Eddie's friendship - and chemistry - has become the cornerstone of the show

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman star as Buck and Eddie, respectively, and Oliver previously told HELLO! that although he can also see a "chemistry" between the characters it hasn't "changed the way I approach the scenes".

"The job of the actor is to try and play with the most truthful thing within that moment and take into consideration, even subconsciously, the relationship we have built between us as the characters," he shared.

"I don't know if there is now a conscious decision made about particular moments, it's just playing the truth of the moment and then we see that result on screen."

Eddie revealed he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if he were to die

At the end of season four, six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie had died - spoiler alert: he didn't - after being shot by a sniper.

But the shocks didn't end there as we discovered if Bobby Nash and Athena Grant's marriage was truly over, and whether Maddie Buckley would ask for help as she suffers from postpartum depression.

Buck also rekindled his romance with Taylor Kelly, and was told by Eddie he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

9-1-1 returns on Fox 20 September 2021 at 8/7c

