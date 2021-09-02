Paul Hollywood teases Bake Off 2021 news – and fans are seriously excited The baking judge made the announcement on social media

Paul Hollywood has drummed up excitement for the upcoming series of the Great British Bake Off by dropping a big teaser on his social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the pro-baker and TV star shared an image of himself and his co-stars, revealing that the brand new series would be landing on screens very soon. He wrote elusively in the caption: "Bake Off is back soon... #2021 #tent #getbaking," as well as some baking themed-emojis.

Although Paul didn't reveal an exact date, fans were thrilled with the hint all the same. One person said in the comments: "YAAAY! Can't wait", as another said: "CANNOT WAIT." A third added: "Omg thank the baking GODS."

Channel 4 are yet to confirm when Bake Off will be back on screens, however, the show typically films in the summer months before landing on screens at the end of August or the beginning of September. Bake Off 2020's premiere date was September 22, and it seems likely that fans can expect a late-September launch this year. We'll keep you posted!

We can't wait for Bake Off's return

The popular programme will once again see Paul, along with fellow judge Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, welcome a fresh batch of hopeful bakers into the tent as they compete to be crowned Bake Off 2021 champion.

US fans of the show will also be delighted to hear that they won't have to wait long to catch the new episodes. It's been confirmed by Variety that the new series will make its debut on Netflix for audiences around the world shortly after its UK broadcast.

Meanwhile, another Stateside baking programme also shared some exciting news recently. Last month, it was revealed that Brooklyn 99 actor Andy Samberg would be the new host of Baking It, which looks like it will be America's take on The Great British Bake Off.

