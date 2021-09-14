Silent Witness fans saying same thing after 'brutal' episode The BBC drama aired its third episode on Monday night

Silent Witness aired the third instalment from the brand new 24th series on Monday evening and it proved to be a "brutal" watch for viewers at home.

Taking to social media to discuss the episode, which saw new star Jason Wong make his debut on the BBC crime drama, fans branded the episode a "whirlwind" of emotions.

One person wrote: "The problem with #SilentWitness is you only get 23 hours to recover from an episode like that. I need more time before they hit us with the second part."

A second echoed this, tweeting: "#SilentWitness I need about 2,938,485 business days to recover from that WHIRLWIND," as a third said: "Jesus that was brutal tonight #SilentWitness."

A fourth even wrote: "Mmmm… not sure I'll sleep well after that #silentwitness… or get up for a drink in the night @BBCOne."

The episode saw Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) tasked with investigating the murder of swimming instructor, Laura, who was hit over the head with a bat in her own home.

Nikki and her team also welcomed Adam (Jason Wong) to the pathologist family, but things don't get off to a smooth start between Adam and Jack.

Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander

Although the two doctors had a somewhat off introduction, it seems for Jason, the on-set experience was completely different. The actor opened up to Radio Times about joining the iconic show, admitting he was nervous but felt "at ease" thanks to his co-stars.

"It's not easy, it's like going to school for the first day. It's the same thing for me to go on set the first day, going onto this really established show," he told the publication, adding: "And it's sometimes a bit nervous and daunting, but [the cast and crew] definitely put my nerves at ease."

"And David Caves is lovely, he's just the funniest guy. I'm also supposed to say that he's charming, he's really good looking. But he was really lovely, like with small technical things he'd say take a moment there, don't rush, because there are certain parts of the script that are difficult."

