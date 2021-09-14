Holly Willoughby makes adorable baby announcement during This Morning

Holly Willoughby has announced some very exciting baby news on This Morning - or should we say piglet news! While joined by Alice Beer, Holly and her co-star Phillip Schofield revealed that two This Morning pigs, named Holly and Judy, had both given birth to litters in the last 24 hours, aw!

Holly explained: “This is quite exciting, as a gift for our This Morning team, Alice [Beer] very kindly bought eight piglets for a village in Uganda through the Denise Foundation.” Phillip continued: “The charity scheme was started in memory of our gorgeous and beloved agony aunt Denise Robertson aims to provide families with an income so they can access food, shelter and education.”

The mum-of-three then revealed that the pig named after her had given birth to six piglets, saying: “It’s been a huge success because both Holly and Judy have given birth to litters! Is that me?” Alice laughed, saying: “You had six babies yesterday! You look great, you look good!

"Then This Morning as I was walking to the studio, I got a text saying that Judy had given birth to five. It really is [a success]. The four couples - Richard and Judy, Eamonn and Ruth, Phillip and Holly - all got jiggy quite quickly!”

The pair opened up about the cute piglets!

Fans were delighted with the adorable news, with one writing: “Denise will be chuckling in heaven at the pigs and piglets, such a wonderful idea in her memory.” Alice also shared that the piglets will be reared for breeding purposes and will help with farming in Uganda, revealing that they were even hoping to buy farmland to extend their livestock. After playing Spin to Win, Phillip cheekily added an extra £3000 to the charity in order for them to reach their goal.

