Holly Willoughby's white shirt and figure-hugging skirt is a £29 bargain

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How gorgeous did Holly Willoughby look on This Morning on Wednesday? The glamorous presenter took to our screens alongside Phillip Schofield in a vibrant patterned skirt and chic white blouse, keeping things preppy for her first week back after the summer.

SEE: Holly Willoughby looks fabulous in nautical high street dress on This Morning

Looking radiant as always, Holly posed for her usual outfit of the day post, taking to Instagram to share details of her colourful ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby annoys Phillip Schofield in hilarious new clip

The mother-of-two donned a crisp button-down shirt from Boden, teamed with a floral-patterned midi skirt and strappy black heels from Russell & Bromley.

SEE: Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning in the dreamiest dress – and looks incredible

As usual, Holly wore her icy blonde locks in loose waves and was practically glowing as she sported a dewy makeup look.

Holly's fans were in awe of her gorgeous floral skirt

"Morning Wednesday… today on @thismorning we welcome the incredible Sir Ian McKellen… and he is our guest host of spin to win! Can’t quite believe it!" shared Holly.

Fans of Holly's style will be thrilled to learn that her elegant skirt is a high street steal, currently retailing in Zara for just £29.99 – but it has sadly since sold out.

We're loving this colourful dupe from one of Holly's favourite brands, Marks and Spencer.

Floral Pleated Skirt, £29, Marks and Spencer

Holly's vibrant look was a hit with fans, who were quick to comment on her stylish ensemble. "You look amazing Holly", commented one fan, whilst another gushed: "LOVE that skirt!"

SEE: Holly Willoughby shares insight into family life during summer break

"That skirt is so beautiful, you look so elegant as always Holly", shared a third.

Holly and Phil have reunited on the This Morning sofa after taking the summer off

Holly and Phillip also had some exciting news to share on today's This Morning, revealing ITV have unveiled a new project.

"It's an ancient woodland of several acres and now that we own it, it will never be built on, this is it now. This Morning has saved hundreds of trees, shrubs, bugs and wildlife all in our forest," explained Phillip.

Holly then added: "We're going to have to get a Maid Marion and Robin Hood outfit and just run through it!" A video clip was then played featuring Julia Bradbury showing off the gorgeous looking woodland, which is in a secret location, exploring the wildlife and plants that the area has to offer."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.