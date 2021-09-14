Endeavour star reveals exciting new project following hit show We can’t wait to see his next project with BritBox!

Endeavour star Roger Allam, who plays Fred Thursday in the hit show, has opened up about what he is doing next after completing season eight - and we definitely will want to tune in!

The actor revealed that he is currently filming a series especially for the streaming service BritBox called Murder in Provence, which is based on the novels by Mary Lou Longworth. According to Deadline, the actor is set to star as a judge, Antoine Verlaque, who investigates murders in the south of France alongside his partner, Martine Vonnet, and with the help of a local detective, Hélène.

Fred Thursday is the longest role Roger has ever played, and he opened up about how returning to the detective is “surprisingly interesting”. He explained: “The longest time I’d played characters before has been in long runs on stage. Whereas Endeavour goes on over years and you pick the character up again.

Will you be watching Roger's new series?

"There are sometimes things that are surprising. I discovered in a scene for the third film in this series that Fred had been doing the football pools for 36 years. I don’t think we’ve ever seen him doing that. The same with the ballroom dancing a couple of seasons ago. So, things can come up for the character which is either useful for the story or entertaining for the audience.”

The show, which is a prequel to the hugely popular Morse, has now caught up with its predecessor in terms of episodes, and Shaun Evans, who plays Morse, opened up about the landmark achievement. He said: “It’s poignant. But these things are as important as you make them. In the original series I think John Thaw called it and it was like, ‘This is enough now.’ I’ve still not watched Inspector Morse. Maybe I’ll watch them when we’re all done.

“I’m still only focused on my own work and on the work we’re all trying to do together. It’s important in one respect, but it’s arbitrary in another respect to me.”

