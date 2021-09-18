Everything you need to know about Strictly star Adam Peaty The Olympian is hitting the dance floor!

Strictly fans can't wait to see who distinguishes themselves on the BBC dance contest this autumn, and one of the male contestants in the running has quite the athletic pedigree: Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

The talented Brit currently holds the world record for the 100m breaststroke, the event which saw him win gold in Tokyo over the summer.

With energy to burn, he also competes in the 50 metre breaststroke and the medley relay – impressive!

But what else is there to know about the super-fit star? We've done some digging so you can have all the information you might need before the competition really gets going.

Read on to find out more…

How old is Adam Peaty?

Adam is 26 years old, having been born on 28 December 1994. He's the youngest of four children born to his parents, Caroline and Mark Peaty.

Where is Adam Peaty from?

He was born in the Staffordshire town of Uttoxeter, near Burton-on-Trent. Adam started swimming at the age of nine at his local club, Dove Valley Swimming Club, and had set club records for speed by the time he was 12.

From 2009, he trained at the City of Derby swimming club alongside his studies, training full-time at Loughborough University from 2017.

Adam won back-to-back gold medals in Rio and Tokyo

How tall is Adam Peaty?

The swimming star is 1.91 metres, or just over 6 feet 2.

Is Adam Peaty married and does he have children?

Although they haven't yet tied the knot, Adam will no doubt be cheered on in his Strictly endeavours by his partner, Welsh artist Eirianedd Munro ('Eiri' for short), who he met while training at Loughbrough University, with whom he shares young son George, who was born in 2020.

How many tattoos does Adam Peaty have?

They might be under wraps when he dances ballroom, but the swimmer's arms are decorated with some attractive ink. His 13 tattoos include the Olympic rings and appropriately enough, Poseidon, god of the sea.

Adam and his partner Eiri share a young son

What was Adam Peaty's first professional competition?

He impressed viewers at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in 2013 by achieving personal bests in all three breaststroke events.

What else should I know about him?

Adam Peaty was the first British swimmer to win back-to-back Olympic golds, winning the Men's 100m Breaststroke at Rio in 2016 as well as in Tokyo this summer. Before Rio, the last British man to win the event was Adrian Moorhouse in 1988.

If you're impressed with his achievements, you still won't be his biggest fan, as that honour belongs to his grandma, Mavis Williams. Her Twitter account @Mavise42Mavis contains the bio 'Proud Nan to a World Champion Breaststroker' and she tweeted at 3 am to celebrate Adam's victory, writing: "You have done it Adam, a double OLYMPIC CHAMPION so proud."

