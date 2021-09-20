Endeavour viewers have same complaint after season eight episode two Did you enjoy Sunday night’s episode?

Endeavour viewers are delighted that the show is back for season eight, but a major character development in the second episode have left plenty of people with the same complaint - and we don’t blame them!

The episode saw Joan grow closer to Jim Strange, and fans certainly had mixed feelings about, particularly as a potential relationship between the pair would end Joan’s on-and-off relationship with Endeavour. Taking to Twitter to discuss the new development, one person wrote: “Honestly though, it's lovely to see Joan happy. I just wish Morse could have the same. This is hurting my heart.”

Another added: “If you’d like to know, I’m taking the Strange and Joan thing exceptionally badly.” A third person wrote: "I like Strange and all, and he'd be really good to Joan, but ugh Morse what are you doing, you moron?!” Another person tweeted: “Just those five minutes of Morse and Joan on screen together was incredibly intense and compelling - incredible chemistry.”

Of course, the original Morse season confirms that Joan and Endeavour never end up becoming a couple, as the detective lives out his older days as a single man.

What did you think of the episode?

Shaun has previously opened up about how the show has approached his character's eternal bachelor status, which does seem to support the theory that Joan ends up marrying someone close to him.

He told Radio Times: “What we meet in the Inspector Morse series, or indeed if you pick up the books, there's a guy who never ends up getting married, and is kind of the broken at the beginning… So we have to have a bit of romance now in order to take us to that point. There has to be a sort of heartbreak thing. So I think just narratively there does need to be."

