Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has given a major update on her brand new drama – and we are seriously excited.

The actress, perhaps best known for playing DI Kate Fleming in the police corruption series, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to reveal that filming for her upcoming series, Trigger Point, has wrapped.

Posting a message alongside a photo of her in costume on set, Vicky wrote: "Started 'Trigger Point' back in May in London, a huge gig in front of me, 6 explosive episodes and now I'm wrapped!

"Surreal feeling. Pretty exhausted… there was a fair bit of running but my heart is full of love for the crew and cast I've just spent the last 5 months with."

She continued: "When ya see it on the telly, take a look at the credits… everyone grafted so hard and brought their immense talents every day!! Beyond grateful to you ALL! Gonna miss seeing everyone everyday, won't miss the running so much!!"

Vicky concluded her message by stating: "I hope you all enjoy Trigger Point when it's out (that I don't know yet). I've learnt a lot, laughed a lot and have the upmost respect for Bomb Disposal Operatives. I love my job. Lucky lucky girl."

Fans were naturally thrilled with the news. One person said: "I can't wait to watch it!!! Very excited," while another person tweeted: "So, so excited to see all the hard work you’ve put in!!!"

Vicky McClure has wrapped filming for Trigger Point

The six-part series will see Vicky take centre stage as a bomb disposal officer named Lana Washington, who is on the verge of a crisis after years at the frontline.

The drama is set to be produced by Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio'ss production company, HTM Television, and written by newcomer Daniel Brierley, who he mentored.

The official synopsis from ITV reads: "Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

