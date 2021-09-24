Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses while golfing a day after 34th birthday 

Fans are concerned for Harry Potter star Tom Felton after he collapsed following a celebrity golf match on Thursday, and was taken off the course in a stretcher.

Photos show the actor, who is perhaps best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the eight Harry Potter films, looking unwell as he was supported by several people after falling ill at a Wisconsin course known as Whistling Straits. The actor was taking part in the European team, competing against the US. HELLO! has reached out to his reps for comment.

Tom had celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, and shared a selfie of himself on Twitter to mark the occasion. He wrote: “33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33.”

His fans have taken to social media to express their concern, with one writing: “Just read about Tom Felton’s collapse at a golf tournament, and although I haven’t followed his career for years now, it really hurt to hear as he was my MAJOR childhood crush. Wish him a speedy recovery!” Another added: “I hope you feel better. Sorry to hear about what happened on the golf course. Sending thoughts and prayers your way for a speedy recovery.”

A third person added: “@TomFelton god, I just heard the news. I really hope you are doing well. I'm praying for your speedy recovery. we'll always be here for you. We're praying for your health and wellbeing during this time. We love you!”

