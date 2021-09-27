DWTS' Cody Rigsby future on the show in doubt due to major health update Get well soon Cheryl!

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby has already become a huge fan favorite on the newest season of Dancing with the Stars as he tango-ed his way into their hearts with dance partner Cheryl Burke.

MORE: Why did DWTS' Brian Austin Green split from Megan Fox? - all the details

However, a major setback on the team might have put his run on the show in jeopardy as his tenure hangs in the balance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

In an emotional video she shared on Sunday night, his partner Cheryl revealed that she'd tested positive for COVID-19.

"OK, guys, so I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID," she revealed in the clip right after taking a PCR test.

MORE: Mel C has beautiful message for fans following Dancing with the Stars debut

She was in tears for a majority of it as she drove around in her car and tried to compose herself for the camera.

"I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down," she said through sobs. "I just feel like s***, to be quite honest."

Cheryl revealed in an emotional video that she'd tested positive for COVID-19

She also revealed that due to the fact that the next live show was the day right after, she would be unable to do anything to prepare. Health mandates also would require her to quarantine for ten days as a fully vaccinated individual.

While Cody himself hasn't spoken up about the situation on social media, several of their co-stars on the show have extended their support to Cheryl through the trying time and wished her the best.

Amanda Kloots wrote, "Oh Cheryl! We will miss you and I'm praying for you," while Kenya Moore commented, "We love you Cheryl, stay strong sending you love and prayers."

MORE: DWTS' Amanda Kloots shares fun behind the scenes video as she celebrates major achievement

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba's then-and-now photos with DWTS judges will blow you away

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared a throwback picture of hers with the dancer and captioned it with, "Sending love to @cherylburke Get well soon my sister!"

While the show's official social media has extended their own well wishes to Cheryl, more information won't be revealed about the pair's future on the show till tonight's new episode.

The Peloton instructor and his partner were one of the favorites coming out of week one

Cody and Cheryl left fans and the judges impressed with their performance on the show's premiere, dancing the tango to Dua Lipa's Physical.

The duo received a 24 out of a possible 40, putting him in a four way tie for ninth place coming out of the first show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.