Meet the cast of epic new sci-fi drama La Brea The cast includes a former Chicago PD star and a social media star

New drama La Brea is set to make its (quite literal) groundbreaking debut on NBC on Tuesday evening and we can't wait!

The sci-fi series focuses on a group of individuals who find themselves pulled into a massive sinkhole that appears in the middle of a Los Angeles highway.

As the synopsis reads: "Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. The show follows one family, broken up by the events, and trying to get back together."

The new series features an incredible ensemble cast. Find out more about them, including who they play on the show below!

Natalie Zea plays Eve Harris

Starring as mom-of-two Eve Harris in the drama is actress Natalie Zea. She is best known to US audiences for her portrayal of Winona Hawkins on the FX crime drama Justified, which she starred in opposite Kevin Bacon. Her other TV credits include The Following, The Detour and primetime soap opera Dirty Sexy Money, which was her breakout role.

Natalie Zea plays Eve Harris

Eoin Macken plays Gavin Harris

Irish actor and model Eoin Macken plays a character named Gavin Harris. He is most well known for plays Sir Gwaine in BBC series Merlin. He has also worked behind the camera, directing several feature films, including the documentary The Fashion of Modelling.

Eoin Macken plays Gavin Harris

Jon Seda plays Dr Samuel Velez

Jon Seda plays war veteran and doctor Samuel Velez. The actor is perhaps best known for playing the role of Antonio Dawson on long-running police procedural Chicago PD, but he is also recognized for his many movie roles. He appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez in the movie Selena and played the role of US Marine John Basilone in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg's The Pacific.

Jon Seda plays Dr Samuel Velez

Zyra Gorecki plays Izzy Harris

Playing Eve's daughter Izzy Harris is Zyra Gorecki. The 19-year-old actress is one of the first below-the-knee amputee actresses with a series regular role in a major US television series, having previously appeared in Chicago Fire. Alongside her acting work, she is a skilled athlete and works with non-profit organization Amputee Blade Runners to help provide free running prosthetics for amputees.

Zyra Gorecki plays Izzy Harris

Jack Martin plays Josh Harris

Playing Izzy's brother Josh Harris is newcomer Jack Martin. The young actor, who had a small role on CBS legal drama All Rise, made a name for himself after posting sketch comedy videos online during quarantine, gaining hundreds of thousands of followers.

Jack Martin plays Josh Harris

Chiké Okonkwo plays Ty Coleman

Chiké Okonkwo stars as Ty Coleman in the series. The Nigerian English actor previously starred in British dramas New Tricks, Lewis and Silent Witness. He recently appeared in the BET series Being Mary Jane where he played the love interest of Gabrielle Union's character.

Chiké Okonkwo plays Ty Coleman

Josh McKenzie plays Lucas Hayes

New Zealand-born actor Josh McKenzie portrays Lucas Hayes in the drama. He burst onto the scene more than ten years ago with his award-winning performance in the film The Hopes & Dreams of Gazza Snell. His additional film work includes Filthy Rich, Ill Manors and Destination Love.

Josh McKenzie plays Lucas Hayes

Nicholas Gonzalez plays Levi Brooks

Nicholas Gonzalez plays a character named Levi Brooks in the drama. The actor previously starred in the likes of Resurrection Blvd, The Good Doctor and Being Mary Jane, alongside La Brea co-star Chiké Okonkwo.

Nicholas Gonzalez plays Levi Brooks

Rohan Mirchandaney plays Scott Israni

Rohan Mirchandaney stars as Scott Israni on the new NBC drama. He has most recently starred in the hit Australian series Mystery Road but is also known for his roles in drama House Husbands and the movie Hotel Mumbai with Dev Patel.

Rohan Mirchandaney plays Scott Israni

Veronica St. Clair plays Riley Valez

Playing Riley Valez is actress Veronica St. Clair. Viewers may recognize her from her role on Netflix dramas Unbelievable and 13 Reasons Why. She has also appeared in a music video for singer Dove Cameron.

Veronica St. Clair plays Riley Valez

Karina Logue plays Marybeth Hayes

Karina Logue is a Canadian actress best known for her role as Ellen Whiting in the police procedural series NCIS: Los Angeles. Her other TV credits include Scream: The TV series, The Affair and Sons of Anarchy. She plays Marybeth Hayes in La Brea.

Karina Logue plays Marybeth Hayes

