Simone Ashley's body transformation after gruelling Bridgerton training revealed The Sex Education star has been confirmed to play Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season two

Sex Education and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has opened up about the "intense" training regime she was prescribed during Bridgerton filming, and apparently it's a lot harder than her Sex Education routine.

Speaking to Wonderland Magazine, Simone said: "With Bridgerton, it's much more intense than Sex Education in the sense that if I'm not filming, I'm horse riding, training or in rehearsals. I'm in accent training or I'm in a fitting.

"Horse riding… I've never really ridden before. I rode once, years ago, but I did some intense training for that and it turns out I'm a natural at it so that's a great thing. I always knew that this is what I was meant to be doing."

Exercise aside, Simone added that a particular feature of her Bridgerton costumes transformed her body in another way.

"I've never really worn a corset before," she told Wonderland Magazine. "So that took some getting used to. My body definitely changed a little bit wearing it and that kind of changed my posture a lot to suit the era."

Simone says Bridgerton training transformed her posture

Simone was confirmed to play Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season two. She confirmed the news with an article about the casting on her Instagram account.

According to Deadline, the show will change the book character's name from Kate Sheffield to Kate Sharma, and she and her family "were conceived by the series' producing team as being of Indian descent in a continuation of the reimagined, multi-racial world of 1880s London's high society."

Simone plays Olivia in Sex Education

Kate will be the main love interest of Anthony Bridgerton, as season two will focus on his desire to find a wife despite being determined not to marry for love.

Bridgerton tweeted: "Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools – Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

