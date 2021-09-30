A Place in the Sun star Sara Damergi reveals she returned to show later than planned Have you been loving Sara on the show?

Viewers have been delighted to welcome Sara Damergi back to A Place in the Sun after she took time from the show back in 2018 for maternity leave before welcoming her son, Oliver. However, her return took longer than even she expected, and she has since opened up about why there was such a long break.

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton reveals bruises and bleeding from autoimmune disorder

Chatting about her return the show, she explained: “I was doing Coast vs Country and then I had kids. I was actually due to go back to A Place In The Sun, I think I was meant to do ten shows or something like that, just before Coast vs Country got commissioned and then that got commissioned and I couldn't do A Place In The Sun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton stuns fans with swimwear video

She added that she wanted to take a longer break too, saying: “I'd been on the road an epic amount because I was doing Summer Sun and Winter Sun. I had been on the road a lot so I needed a quick break and then I was due to go back but then Coast vs Country started, so that was the only reason.”

MORE: A Place in the Sun's major change to show sparks reaction from fans

MORE: A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day

Sara recently opened up about the latest show after sharing a snap of filming on Instagram. She wrote: “Who is coming with me to Italy today at 3 pm on @channel4 for @aplaceinthesunofficial? Two really wonderful ladies on today’s show had a really great time although honestly I was so self-conscious the first time back on camera at work since baby number 2 and I was and am still mum bod city but hey the best payoff ever!

We're so glad that Sara is back!

"The babies came with me on this shoot I was still breastfeeding and it was hard work pumping and up feeding at night, but also the best fun! So grateful for the opportunity to take the family with me!”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.