A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman opens up about 'painful' year in candid post The presenter shared her thoughts on her Instagram

Jasmine Harman reflected over a "painful" and "disruptive" year at the end of 2020 in a candid post. Sharing on her Instagram page back in December, the A Place in the Sun presenter could be seen looking deep in thought in a selfie as she filmed abroad for the Channel 4 show.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo of her gorgeous family

The 45-year-old captioned the photo: "I sat watching the sunset this evening. Contemplating everything that has happened and is still going on this year. It's been unsettling, disruptive, painful at times, confusing and thought-provoking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman's fabulous floral wardrobe revealed

She continued: "It got me thinking that although we have little control over things going on in the world, we can control our own responses to them. Instead of getting stressed/upset/worried/angry/frustrated etc. we can choose to react differently.

"I began to think of the things I am grateful for and there are so many. Plus I can be kind, and brave, I can be proud of so many things and people, I can believe in myself and others, I can love. I'm getting all deep and meaningful, but it was quite a profound moment!"

MORE: Who is A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas?

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton speaks candidly about 'airbrushing' of her scar

Plenty of Jasmine's followers commented underneath the post echoing the presenter's sentiments. One person wrote: "There's a lot of people doing the same Jasmine. I just hope I can still come over there myself. Might see you again on Waikiki beach."

Jasmine shared the candid post on her Instagram

A second person said: "Lovely thoughts are for lovely people. Stay safe and keep making wonderful programmes for us all to help keep our dreams alive." While a third commented: "It's been such a surreal year, but also an eye-opener, I have personally learned a lot. I am so grateful for what I have. Roll on next year and let's be kind to everyone."

Jasmine has been fortunate to get away this summer while filming A Place in the Sun, which she has presented since 2004.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.