Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules to star in new Da Vinci Code adaptation - details

Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules has teamed up with EastEnders actor Nigel Harman for a theatre production adaptation of the bestselling novel, The Da Vinci Code - and we’re already keen to get tickets!

Nigel will be playing Robert Langdon, the role played by Tom Hanks in the film adaptation, while Danny will star as Sir Leigh Teabing. The series will also star Hanna Rose Caton, who will play Sophie Neveu.

Speaking about the production, the author behind the famous novel, DanBrown, said: “I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story.

“The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show.”

The cast will begin touring the UK from 10 January 2022, visiting theatres in cities including Edinburgh, Nottingham, Sheffield and Brighton.

So for those who have never read the book, what is The Da Vinci Code about? The official synopsis reads: “The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu, attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

"In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.”

