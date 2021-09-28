Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield express concern over new ‘studio’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield shared a chuckle over the news that they would be filming outside in an upcoming episode of This Morning, and it is set to be pouring with rain. Uh oh, brollies at the ready! The pair shared their concern for the upcoming episode, with Phillip joking: “We’ll be out in the forest but I think the forecast is for pouring rain.” Looking less than pleased, Holly added: “We’re going to be very wet and soggy.”

However, the pair quickly got into the spirit on the day, with Phil saying: “But it doesn’t matter, we’ll be out in nature, hugging trees,” as Holly added: “Wellies on!” The pair will be visiting This Morning's very own forest on Thursday, so we hope they order their anoraks and wellington boots in time!

Speaking about the exciting new plans on today’s show, Phillip explained: “COVID has made us all appreciate the natural world around us and we thought we would like to continue that newfound appreciation by doing our little bit to help the planet.

The pair will be filming there on Thursday

“It’s an ancient woodland of several acres and now that we own it, it will never be built on - this is it now - this was it this morning… so now we’ve saved hundreds of trees, shrubs and bugs and wildlife all in our forest.”

Holly gushed: “It’s so beautiful, we’ll have to get a Maid Marion and Robin Hood outfit and just run through it! I’m going to get one!” Before adding, “To celebrate the news, we are taking the whole show out to the forest to come live from what has to be kept a very secret location.”

