Ridley Road: viewers are saying the same thing about BBC’s new drama The reactions are in for the new period drama

BBC’s latest drama Ridley Road has certainly had viewers talking, and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive following the first episode of the show, which aired on Sunday night.

The series follows a young Jewish woman, Vivien Epstein, who leaves her comfortable life in Manchester and starts to work with the 62 Group, a coalition from the Jewish community who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain, when she realises that Jack, her missing boyfriend, has been badly injured.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the drama, one person wrote: “Captivating first ep of #RidleyRoad. I wonder how much of its audience knew how true it was, and how much violent anti-Jewish feeling there was in London in the 60s. It’s never really gone away, just the culprits have changed.”

Another added: “#RidleyRoad was one of my favourite books of recent years, and the TV series is superb too. Has opened it all out so cleverly. Gripping!” A third person tweeted: “Bloody hell, #ridleyroad is disturbing…shall definitely be watching the rest, fascinated and horrified at the same time.”

Did you enjoy episode one?

Eddie Marsan, who plays Soly Malinovsky, tweeted his thanks for the great reaction, writing: “Thanks for the kind words about #RidleyRoad. I’m genuinely grateful to @Solemani for giving me this opportunity to stand up to racism creatively. And thank you to my Jewish colleagues @TracyAnnO, Alan Corduner & Sam Spiro for your generosity & support in helping me play Soly.”

In response, one fan wrote: “Episode 1 is outstanding and you are ALL brilliant in #RidleyRoad. Screenplay, settings, costumes all recapture 1960’s London perfectly,” while another added: “It was an excellent programme - very moving and well-acted by an excellent cast. It brought back memories of growing up in the East End in the 1950s/60s and the anger our parents felt towards the Fascists.”

