Meet the cast of BBC's new drama Ridley Road Rory Kinnear, Agnes O'Casey and Eddie Marsan are some of the names involved

Looking for a new drama to watch? Then BBC's latest offering, Ridley Road, is your answer. The brand new series, which starts on Sunday evening, is a four-part period drama and has a glittering cast.

The synopsis reads: "Inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group, a coalition from the Jewish community who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain, Ridley Road sees Vivien leaving her comfortable life in Manchester and starting to work with them when she realises that Jack, her missing boyfriend has been badly injured.

"Vivien infiltrates the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement which is becoming increasingly prominent in London. As Vivien descends further into the fascist organisation, she must face challenges both to her courage and her commitment to the cause." Sounds gripping, right? Before you get stuck into the series, meet the cast here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ridley Road on BBC - the official trailer

Agnes O'Casey – Vivien Epstein

Agnes O'Casey takes on the leading role as Vivien in Ridley Road – and it marks her first TV role! The newcomer has completed work in the theatre prior to the BBC series. We predict a promising future…

Agnes makes her TV debut

Tom Varey – Jack Marris

Jack Morris is Vivien's missing boyfriend and it transpires that he has a secret life in London she knows nothing about. Jack is played by Tom Varey, who is perhaps best known for his roles Games of Thrones, The Village and Pond Life.

Tom has been in Game of Thrones and Pond Life

Rory Kinnear – Colin Jordan

Colin Jordan was a real-life fascist who lead the NSM group and was a prominent voice in the far-right community. On screen in the series, he is portrayed by esteemed actor Rory Kinnear, who film and TV fans will recognise from James Bond, Years and Years and various theatre productions.

Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan

Eddie Marsan – Soly Malinovsky

Eddie Marsan, best known for his many roles in TV shows and films such as The Gentleman, Ray Donovan and River, plays Soly Malinovsky, a fictional leader of the anti-fascist organisation, 62 Group.

Eddie Marsan joins the cast

Tracy Ann Oberman – Nancy Malinovsky

Playing Soly's wife, Nancy, who is also heavily involved in the 62 Group, is Tracy Ann Oberman. Audiences will recognise Tracy for her part in After Life, Friday Night Dinner, It's a Sin and Grantchester.

Tracy Ann Oberman in Ridley Road

Samantha Sprio – Liza Epstein

Liza Epstein is Vivien's mother, based in Manchester, played by Samantha Sprio. TV fans will recognise Samantha from Sex Education, Call the Midwife and Me Before You.

Samantha Spiro also appears in the drama

Tamzin Outhwaite – Barbara

Barbara runs Oscar's salon in London and gives Vivien a job when she comes to London. Tamzin has appeared in EastEnders, Hotel Babylon and Red Cap over the years.

Tamzin plays salon owner Barbara

