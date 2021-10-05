Strictly's Nina Wadia and Neil Jones joke they were 'robbed' following sudden exit They were the first pair to be eliminated

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones might have been the first couple to be eliminated from this year’s Strictly - but they're taking it all in their stride.

The pair teamed up to film a short video for fans in which they joked they were "robbed" - and it's gone down a storm!

WATCH: Strictly's Nina and Neil were 'robbed' after losing Strictly dance-off

The clip begins with the pair walking down a corridor backstage at the Strictly studios with Nina carrying a large bag. A voice off-screen then demands she "hand it over" - which she does as Neil asks, "What just happened?"

"I think the public were right, Neil," Nina responds. "I think we were robbed." The pair then turn back to the camera, laughing. "Thank you for all your votes!" Nina exclaims. "Thank you for all your support." "We love you and we love Strictly!" Neil concludes as the pair blow kisses for their fans.

Neil Jones and Nina were the first couple to leave Strictly 2021

It didn't take long for followers to react, with one telling the pair: "Still can't believe you're gone so soon from Strictly, was sure you'd be there for weeks, show will be the worse without you." "You were robbed!!" a second remarked.

"Aw Nina I so felt for you, you looked so upset. The standard is so high this year anyone could have gone. Keep dancing," a third urged. And a fourth told the pair: "You two could be the next Ant and Dec!"

Judges were divided in their decision to send the pair home

Nina and Neil were eliminated from the competition on Sunday after losing out in the dance-off to Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn.

Judges were divided in their opinion with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse choosing to save Gorka and Katie while Anton du Beke voted for Nina and Neil.

Neil and Nina lost out in the dance-off to Gorka and Katie

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote, choosing to save Katie and Gorka, although she called it "one of the closest battles I think we've ever had in a dance-off".

She went on: "Neither couple had mistakes so I've decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka."

