Gentleman Jack stars give major update on new series We can’t wait for this!

Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle have given a major update on the upcoming series of the popular period drama - and we are very excited.

MORE: Line of Duty bosses sign up Aidan Turner for gripping new drama - and it sounds brilliant

Suranne took to Instagram to share a joyous snap of the pair as they celebrated wrapping filming for series two of Gentleman Jack, captioning the photo: "Over and out!” Meanwhile, Sophie shared a series of fun photos with her co-star, thanking the "incredible cast and crew" after a year of filming.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with season one yet?

In another post, Suranne, who plays the lead character Anne Lister, is seen posing solo wearing a robe with the name of her character inscribed on it. She captioned the image: "We only bloody wrapped on the 2nd season!

"The crew worked so hard. We juggled episodes and directors, Covid, babies, the passing of my father and a world that was masked and in chaos for most of our shoot. We had a summer off when we needed to be with our family and friends then we got through this last five weeks together and faced a few more challenges on the way."

The pair celebrated the end of filming

Under her own set of photos, Sophie, who plays Anne’s lover Ann Walker in the show, shared her relief after a long period of filming: "Corrr it’s been a long time coming but after a year - a whole YEAR - we have FINALLY wrapped on Gentleman Jack s2!

MORE: Silent Witness fans left 'sobbing' after emotional finale - as fan favourite character confirms return

MORE: Maid star Margaret Qualley opens up about 'surreal' experience working with famous mother

"Big, enormous love to our absolutely incredible cast and crew who put in a Herculean effort to battle pandemics, loss, births, floods and plagues of locusts to bring this beautiful love story back to our screens.

"And big love to my wife, our team captain @suranne_jones who showed us all the way. And who knows how to drink cheap champagne in a trailer like a TROOPER."

Suranne shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps

The hit BBC show is set in the year 1832 in Yorkshire and is based on the collected diaries of Anne Lister, a landowner, which document her romantic relationship with another woman. There is no release date yet, but it is expected that the show will return sometime in 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.