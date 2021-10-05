Silent Witness fans left fuming after show 'ruined' by shocking plot twist What did you think of the BBC drama's latest episode?

Silent Witness is adored by fans who have been avid watchers throughout its 24 series. However, Monday evening's episode left some viewers "fuming" after a major plot twist involving pathologist Nikki Alexander, played by Emilia Fox, was played out on screen.

After weeks of Nikki and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) going back and forth in a will-they-won't-they romance storyline, Nikki ended up attending a party and spending the night with a student named Ollie, who was working on the same case and had shown a liking for her.

Viewers gave their verdict of the episode, which is the first of a two-part finale, on social media and many were left furious by Nikki's decision. One person summed it up by writing: "Tell me they didn't just ruin 17 years of a character in ten minutes, someone tell me that please #SilentWitness."

Another echoed this, tweeting: "Honestly fuming. They better FIX EVERYTHING tomorrow!!! #SilentWitness," as a third said: "I was all for Nikki getting out and living a little but wrong man Nikki, WRONG MAN!! #jakki #SilentWitness."

Meanwhile, another commented: "So confused about #silentwitness last night. I thought Jack and Nikki got together at the end of the last episode. I'm getting bored of waiting now!" Let's hope Tuesday night's episode sets the record straight!

Are you loving Silent Witness?

Earlier on in the series, Nikki and Jack welcomed newcomer Adam, played by Jason Wong, into the pathologist family. And although Adam and Jack locked horns to begin with, it seems this was not the case on set.

The actor opened up to Radio Times about joining the iconic show, admitting he was nervous but felt "at ease" thanks to his co-stars.

"It's not easy, it's like going to school for the first day. It's the same thing for me to go on set the first day, going onto this really established show," he told the publication, adding: "And it's sometimes a bit nervous and daunting, but [the cast and crew] definitely put my nerves at ease."

