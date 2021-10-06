A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin reveals injury from disaster on set The TV presenter appears on both Escape to the Country and A Place in the Sun

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about a disastrous injury he sustained while filming for the Channel 4 show A Place in the Sun presenter.

Appearing on daytime show Steph's Packed Lunch earlier this year, the TV star explained how he managed to break his nose by smashing through a patio door while filming in Spain.

"Most people, with a few notable examples, clean their houses within an inches of their lives and this couple were no different," he began.

We were filming out in Spain, and the proud owner was outside and before each house I go and make sure I know where everything is and I thought 'I just need another poke at that garden' just so I know what I'm talking about before they get in there."

He continued: "So I ran purposely through the house, of course they'd shut the patio door, and I just went straight through it. And then I was on my knees suddenly, like 'what is going on' blood everywhere, the owner couldn't believe it.

Jonnie also presents Escape to the Country

"I cut my shirt, cut my hand, broke my nose and pushed my tooth back." Jonnie then joked: "That house now has open views to sea now so I think they owe me ten grand."

It seems that Jonnie keeps busy on the show, but he clearly has his hands full away from A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country with his lovely family. The TV star is a dad-of-three to eldest son Rex as well as twin boys Cormac and Rafa.

In December 2020, six months after the arrival of their twins, Jonnie and his wife Jessica opened up to HELLO! about adjusting to life as a family-of-five. "It's been quite a rollercoaster," said Jonnie at the time. "You could say I left it all quite late in life. A mate of mine said: 'Jonnie Irwin, late starter, big finisher,' and that is about right!"

